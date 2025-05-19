Clear
82.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Vehicle Fire Impacts O’Byrne’s Ferry Road

Sponsored by:
By Nic Peterson
CAL Fire Logo

CAL Fire Logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Copperopolis, CA–A vehicle fire on Oybrens Ferry Road and Old O’Byrnes Ferry Road spread into some nearby vegetation and is impacting traffic. The forward progress of the fire, named the Sierra Fire, was stopped quickly by responding resources, but the roadway from Peoria Flat Road to the Calaveras County line has been closed. Fire crews will remain in the area mopping up and working to reopen the roadway, but drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 