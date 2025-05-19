Vehicle Fire Impacts O’Byrne’s Ferry Road

CAL Fire Logo View Photo

Copperopolis, CA–A vehicle fire on Oybrens Ferry Road and Old O’Byrnes Ferry Road spread into some nearby vegetation and is impacting traffic. The forward progress of the fire, named the Sierra Fire, was stopped quickly by responding resources, but the roadway from Peoria Flat Road to the Calaveras County line has been closed. Fire crews will remain in the area mopping up and working to reopen the roadway, but drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.