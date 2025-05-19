Mountain Lion Caught On Camera In Twain Harte Neighborhood

Twain Harte, CA – A mountain lion was sighted in a neighborhood in Twain Harte over the weekend.

It was captured in a surveillance video in the 22000 block of Ponderosa Drive sent by Andy Peabody, who noted it was the first sighting they have had there in 12 years (Click video box).

The neighborhood is situated between Highway 108 and Twain Harte Drive. The video was taken on Saturday morning at 12:15 am.

Mountain lions live amongst the foothills, and there have been more sightings in recent years, correlated with the rise of advanced security camera capabilities.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has tips for living safely around mountain lions. The information is below:

From CDFW-

Mountain lions typically pose little threat to humans, and generally avoid any human interaction. People who live in mountain lion habitat can take precautions to reduce their risk of encountering a mountain lion.

Avoid hiking, biking, or jogging alone — or at dawn, dusk, or at night.

Deer-proof your property to avoid attracting a lion’s main food source.

Remove dense vegetation from around the home to reduce hiding spaces.

Install outdoor lighting to make it difficult for mountain lions to approach unseen.

Secure livestock and outdoor large pets in sturdy, covered shelters at night.