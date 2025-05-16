Calaveras Forest And Fire Film Festival Planned Ahead Of Peak Fire Season

Marcie Powers And Martin Huberty View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — A timely event, the Calaveras Forest and Fire Film Festival and Forum, is coming up later this month at the Bret Harte Theater in Angels Camp.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Calaveras Visitors Bureau and Film Commission Executive Director Martin Huberty and co-chair of the event Marcie Powers. During the show, they will talk about what people will gain from attending the event, and Huberty, who is the Board Chair of the Calaveras Supervisors, will also talk about county initiatives related to fire resiliency.

The upcoming film festival and forum, which has free admission, will be on Saturday, May 31, from noon-5 pm.

It is sponsored by the Sierra Nevada Conservancy and the Calaveras Big Trees Association. The goal is to foster a deeper understanding of issues surrounding wildfire and encourage the community to take greater and more urgent actions on issues like home hardening and prevention.

There will be several featured speakers that day. For example, Obi Kaufmann, author of the best-selling California Field Atlas and “The State of Fire: Why California Burns,” will lead a panel discussion on the topic: “California burns because of decisions that people make” and explore “How do we live with fire?”

The event will also have several prizes and giveaways, mostly surrounding the theme of fire resiliency.