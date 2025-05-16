Columbia President, Facing Some Friction From Faculty, Named Interim YCCD Chancellor

Modesto, CA — Columbia College’s President, Dr. Lena Tran, has been appointed the interim Chancellor of the Yosemite Community College District.

The role oversees both Columbia College and Modesto Junior College. Her appointment was formally approved at a YCCD Board of Directors meeting this week. It comes following the retirement Henry Yong, who has served since 2017.

“I am honored and humbled to serve as Interim Chancellor of this incredible district,” said Dr. Tran. “I look forward to working with our dedicated trustees, faculty, staff, and community partners at both Modesto Junior College and Columbia College to create a future where every student has the opportunity to thrive. Together, we will strengthen our institutions, expand student support services, and increase resources through fundraising and grant development.”

Tran has served as Columbia College President since March of 2022 and the YCCD Board notes that she has championed workforce development and strategic partnerships with local industry and education partners.

“Dr. Tran’s proven leadership and deep understanding of student needs make her exceptionally qualified to serve as Interim Chancellor,” adds Board President Dr. Milton Richards. “She has consistently demonstrated a commitment to improving access to education, developing workforce pipelines, and enhancing student success across the district. Under her leadership, Columbia College has earned national recognition for its academic and career programs, expanded strategic partnerships, and climbed in national rankings. Her vision and ability to deliver measurable results make her the right person to guide the District during this transition.”

We reported earlier that during her tenure at Columbia College, Dr. Tran has been at odds with staff and faculty groups who have alleged “unethical and unprofessional behavior.”

A group of Columbia College current and former employees reached out to Clarke Broadcasting after this week’s YCCD decision, expressing displeasure and reminding that Columbia faculty members approved a vote of no-confidence in Dr. Tran’s leadership on November 15th, 2024. It was one of several staff-related actions. The resolution was authored by Dr. Adrienne Seegers, with the school’s Child Development Instructional Program, and Lahna VonEpps, Math Faculty and Academic Senate Past President. In addition to concerns about some employees leaving, staff and faculty have raised issues about Dr. Tran’s communication skills, an alleged lack of decision-making based on participatory governance, and a lack of ability to motivate members of the college community.

The MJC faculty senate later voted to support the Columbia faculty’s vote of no confidence on December 5th, 2024. College staff then enacted a vote of no confidence on December 13th, 2024. The Associated Students of Columbia College presented a letter of support for the faculty vote of no confidence on December 18th, 2024. A group of staff, students and faculty also spoke out against the YCCD board renewing Dr. Tran’s contract with Columbia College in May of last year.

In announcing the interim chancellor appointment, the YCCD Board counters that during her tenure at Columbia College, “Dr. Tran expanded high-impact academic and career pathways while emphasizing equity, access, and student-centered services. She also prioritized support for faculty and staff, increasing professional development and building collaborative partnerships throughout the region.”