Update: Fire In Clements Area

Fire in Clements area at 3:35 p.m. -- PG&E camera View Photos

Update at 4 p.m.: The Acampo Fire is burning in a vineyard in the Clements area of San Joaquin County near the Calaveras County line. The flames broke out near North Johnson Road and Brandt Road in Clements. CAL Fire reports it is now an estimated 15 acres in size. Spokesperson Emily Kilgore tells Clarke Broadcasting the flames are heading up a hill and moving at a moderate rate of spread. It is unclear if any structures are threatened at this time. We’ll have an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Update at 3:26 p.m.: Aircraft from Columbia Air Base and ground fire crews are battling a vegetation fire in San Joaquin County near the Calaveras County line. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore tells Clarke Broadcasting that the blaze has been named the Acampo Fire. She relayed that the flames broke out near North Johnson Road and Brandt Road in Clements. The fire is estimated at seven acres in size and moving at a moderate rate of spread. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Original post at 3:21 p.m.: Clements, CA — Aircraft from Columbia Air Base and ground fire crews are heading to a vegetation fire in the Clements area of San Joaquin County near the Calaveras County line.

No address has yet been given, but a large plume of smoke can be seen in the picture on mml.com. There is no word on the fire’s size or the flames’ rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened. We’ll have an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.