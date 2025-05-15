Columbia Elementary Becomes Blue Zones Approved School

Disc Golf at Columbia Elementary - Blue Zones Image View Photos

Columbia, CA — Blue Zones Project Tuolumne County celebrated several new initiatives at Columbia Elementary School.

At a recent school assembly, it was announced that Columbia is now a Blue Zones approved school, a Blue Zones worksite, and there is a new 10-hole disc golf course and a Charlie Cart portable kitchen.

Blue Zones Project is a well-being improvement initiative encouraging healthy choices made easier through changes to policies, environment, and social networks. It was developed based on the research of Dan Buettner, a National Geographic fellow and New York Times best-selling author, who identified five cultures of the world, or Blue Zones, with the highest concentration of people living over 100 years old. The local Blue Zones initiative was brought to Tuolumne County through a sponsorship from Adventist Health Sonora and Blue Zones, LLC.

The Columbia Elementary celebration featured a ribbon cutting ceremony with Superintendent, Dr. Nick Wade and Blue Zones staff. There was also special thanks given to the Tuolumne County Disc Golf Club in recognition of their more than 200 hours of community services for the design and installation of the course on the school campus.

The celebration spanned over two hours, with students and teachers visiting different stations. There was a farmer’s market station with fresh produce, organized by Outer Isles Foods, that 400-plus students enjoyed. The second station featured disc golf, and the third highlighted the new Charlie Cart. The latter is a mobile kitchen that will be used for healthy cooking classes. Fruit smoothies were served, and students were taught how to make them.

Blue Zones launched its first pilot community in 2009 in Albert Lea, Minnesota, and the model has since been applied to 70 communities across North America.