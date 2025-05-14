Vegetation Work To Slow Travel On Busy Sonora Road This Week

Crews working within this zone on Thursday (5/15) -- ArborWorks/NorCal map View Photos

Sonora, CA— Vegetation work on a busy Sonora roadway will cause traffic delays for two days starting tomorrow.

PG&E has hired ArborWorks/NorCal out of Oakhurst to clear vegetation along Shaws Flat Road. The work will require traffic controls with flaggers directing traffic along the roadway on Thursday (5/15) and Friday (5/16) from 8 am to 4 pm daily. Additionally, the firm will use a third-party traffic control company, utilizing a rolling single-lane closure as depicted in this graphic.

The maps in the image box show where the work is being conducted, on Thursday, on Shaws Flat Road, between Keeley Drive and just past the Saratoga Road intersection. Then on Friday, continuing along Shaws Flat Road passed Sonora Union High School to the Highway 49 intersection.

Motorists can expect up to 10 to 15 minute delays, especially during large equipment use. Travelers may want to find an alternative route if possible; otherwise, drive with caution in the cone zones.