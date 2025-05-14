Fallen Peace Officers Remembered In Sonora

Sonora, CA — Wednesday afternoon was a somber event in Sonora to remember the peace officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office hosted a peace officer memorial outside the Dambacher Detention Center, also attended by members of the Sonora Police Department, CHP, District Attorney, and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The six officers who have died, historically, in Tuolumne County in the line of duty were read aloud by Sheriff David Vasquez and Sonora Police Chief Turu Vanderwiel, along with the names of the five officers who died across California this past year.

Noting that they are “lost, but never forgotten,” from Tuolumne County they include:

Deputy David Grant (TCSO – End of Watch – May 31, 2004)

Officer Wesley Johnson (CHP-End of Watch – April 15, 1969)

Investigator Paul R. Marks Sr. (TCSO – End of Watch – May 5, 1967)

Constable John Leary (Columbia Constable – End of Watch – May 1, 1902)

Officer Joel McDonald (Columbia PD – End of Watch – January 6, 1901)

Constable John Sheldon (Sonora PD – End of Watch – May 1, 1885)

The statewide officers who died in the line of duty this year were:

Air Interdiction Agent Jeffrey Kanas (US Homeland Security – End of Watch – December 16, 2024)

Officer Austin Machitar (San Diego PD – End of Watch – August 26, 2024)

Officer Matthew Bowen (Vacavile PD – End of Watch – July 11, 2024)

Deputy Alfredo “Freedy” Flores (LA Sheriff’s Department – End of Watch – April 20, 2024)

Officer Jordan Wingate (Oakland PD – End of Watch – April 20, 2024)

The memorial also featured the Summerville Jazz@8 choir performing the National Anthem, a bagpipe sole of Amazing Grace by Will Sarkisian, an invocation and closing prayer by Chaplain Randy Ehle, a message from Sheriff’s Office Captain Nikiforuk, a 21 gun salute, and the playing of taps (Ben Billiet and Jeff Johnson).

Several photos are available for view by clicking the image box.