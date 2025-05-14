Supervisor Griefer, Chamber President Galvan, To Speak At Business Town Hall

TC Chamber Town Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce is hosting an upcoming meeting to provide updates on both county government and local business happenings.

The event will feature presentations by Chamber Board President Mathew Galvan and Tuolumne County District Four Supervisor Steve Griefer. There will be updates on chamber-led initiatives, economic development efforts, and plans for 2025. Galvan will speak about chamber priorities, regional collaboration, and the Sierra Sourced initiative. Griefer will give an update on county government happenings.

At the end, there will be an open forum for business feedback.

“This is more than a report-out – it’s a listening session,” says Galvan. “We want to hear from business owners across Tuolumne County about what’s impacting them right now and how we can advocate for meaningful solutions.”

It is open to the public and will be held on Thursday, May 22, at 5 pm, at the Mother Lode Job Training office at 197 Mono Way in Sonora. No RSVP is required.