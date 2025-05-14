Firefighters Quickly Stop Spread Of La Grange Fire

Dry Fire near La Grange on J-59 View Photo

La Grange, CA — Firefighters made quick work of a vegetation fire on J-59 near the Tuolumne County line.

The flames broke out on the roadway near Cooperstown Road and La Grange. It has been named the Dry Fire. A large plume of smoke could be streaming across the sky, as can be seen in the image box picture. The flames broke out just after 5 p.m. in grass near railroad tracks. CAL Fire reports that within minutes on the scene, firefighters were able to stop the forward spread of the blaze, estimated at half an acre in size. Crews will work towards full containment and then mop up for the next couple of hours. What ignited the Dry Fire is under investigation.