Power Outage In Pinecrest Area

Power outage in the Pinecrest area in Tuolumne County -- PGE map View Photo

Pinecrest, CA—PG&E reports crews were forced to shut off the power for safety reasons in the Pinecrest area of Tuolumne County.

The lights of the 62 impacted customers went out just after 9 a.m. The outage is on both sides of Pinecrest Lake, along the west shoreline, and in the Dodge Ridge Road area. The utility says, “This is an unplanned outage. Our crew shut off power to make an urgent repair safely.”

The utility did not provide any further details about the safety issue. The company has estimated that the power will be turned back on around 5:15 p.m.