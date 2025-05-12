Tuolumne County To Test Emergency Alert Systems May 13

Stock Photo of a Cell Phone View Photo

Sonora, CA– Tuolumne County will conduct a coordinated test of its emergency alert systems at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13, activating both Everbridge notifications and outdoor audible sirens in select communities.

The test is part of the county’s ongoing efforts to improve emergency preparedness and communication. Everbridge is a mass notification system that can send alerts via text message, email, and landline calls to residents and visitors. As part of the same drill, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office will activate newly added outdoor sirens, which have been installed in Groveland, Tuolumne, Twain Harte, Cold Springs, and Strawberry. The sirens are intended to serve as an additional layer of public alert during emergencies.

Officials emphasize that residents should not call 911 during the test unless they are experiencing a real emergency. A public information line will be available during the drill for questions or feedback at 209-533-5151. More information about the alert system can be found here.