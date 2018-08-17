Department Of Homeland Secretary Nielsen’s Trip to California

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen M. Nielsen traveled to Sacramento and Redding, California to address the ongoing wildfires.

Nielsen was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

While in California, the Secretary participated in a briefing with state and local officials regarding the damage caused by the recent wildfires. She also participated in a ground survey of areas affected by the Carr fire. Secretary Nielsen discussed the importance of individual preparedness, fire safety and prevention in the United States, and the response and recovery support provided by the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to state and local partners.

Additionally, Secretary Nielsen visited the United States Coast Guard Air Stations in Sacramento to meet with personnel. She thanked them for their service and dedication to the Department’s mission and acknowledged the challenging work they do for DHS and the American people.

Last week, Secretary Nielsen met with California Governor Jerry Brown to discuss wildfire response and recovery efforts. They had the opportunity to address the need for long-term risk reduction to better protect communities across the state. Secretary Nielsen reiterated that the Department would continue to support California during what is looking to be a long and challenging wildfire season.

