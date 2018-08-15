Quantcast
Containment Increase On Donnell Fire

Donnell Fire Water tender filling fire truck
08/15/2018 6:39 am PST
BJ Hansen, MML News Director

Tuolumne County, CA — The Donnell Fire in the Stanislaus National Forest is now 29,715 acres and 27-percent contained.

934 firefighters are on scene. Crews are making good progress on both the east and west ends of the fire. For a while yesterday, however, teams suspended suppression efforts while thunderstorms passed through. The mandatory evacuation order remains in place between Eagle Meadow and Kennedy Meadows.

Forest Closure orders remain for the Carson-Iceberg Wilderness on the Summit and Calaveras ranger districts and Spicer Reservoir. Highway 108 is closed from Eagle Meadow to the Tuolumne/Mono county line. The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office has closed the gate at the junction of Highway 4 and Highlands Lake Road. The Pacific Coast Trail is closed between Highway 108 and Highway 4.

