Clear
56.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Getting Rowdy At The Mother Lode Roundup Rodeo

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA —  It is day two of the riding, roping, and bucking broncos, bringing cheers from the crowd at this year’s Mother Lode Roundup Rodeo.

There are plenty of activities even before the fast-riding rodeo. Here is today’s schedule:

Sunday, May 11
Mother’s Day Breakfast
8 AM–11 AM
Mother Lode Fairgrounds
Admission $10.00 per person

Cowboy Church with Coy Huffman
10:00 AM
Grandstands
Mother Lode Fairgrounds

Rodeo
12:00 PM Kiddie Rodeo
2:00 PM Rodeo
Mother Lode Fairgrounds
$22 Regular Admission, $20 Presale, $7.00 Child (7-12), Under 7 FREE

 

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 