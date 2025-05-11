Getting Rowdy At The Mother Lode Roundup Rodeo

Sonora, CA — It is day two of the riding, roping, and bucking broncos, bringing cheers from the crowd at this year’s Mother Lode Roundup Rodeo.

There are plenty of activities even before the fast-riding rodeo. Here is today’s schedule:

Sunday, May 11

Mother’s Day Breakfast

8 AM–11 AM

Mother Lode Fairgrounds

Admission $10.00 per person

Cowboy Church with Coy Huffman

10:00 AM

Grandstands

Mother Lode Fairgrounds

Rodeo

12:00 PM Kiddie Rodeo

2:00 PM Rodeo

Mother Lode Fairgrounds

$22 Regular Admission, $20 Presale, $7.00 Child (7-12), Under 7 FREE