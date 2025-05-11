Getting Rowdy At The Mother Lode Roundup Rodeo
Sonora, CA — It is day two of the riding, roping, and bucking broncos, bringing cheers from the crowd at this year’s Mother Lode Roundup Rodeo.
There are plenty of activities even before the fast-riding rodeo. Here is today’s schedule:
Sunday, May 11
Mother’s Day Breakfast
8 AM–11 AM
Mother Lode Fairgrounds
Admission $10.00 per person
Cowboy Church with Coy Huffman
10:00 AM
Grandstands
Mother Lode Fairgrounds
Rodeo
12:00 PM Kiddie Rodeo
2:00 PM Rodeo
Mother Lode Fairgrounds
$22 Regular Admission, $20 Presale, $7.00 Child (7-12), Under 7 FREE