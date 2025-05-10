CHP Released Details On Fiery Motorcycle Crash In Jamestown

Jamestown, CA— The CHP has released details about a two-vehicle collision on Highway 49 and 108 this week that resulted in the rider being ejected from the bike and subsequently flown to a Valley hospital with serious injuries.

The collision occurred just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 8, 2025, near the Main Street intersection. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado explained that 66-year-old Douglas Spraggins from Jamestown was riding a 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and stopped on the east shoulder of the highway near the Chevron gas station. Meanwhile, 54-year-old Donald Olson, also of Jamestown, was driving a 2016 Dodge Challenger muscle car at approximately 25-30 MPH. CHP Machado detailed, “Spraggins failed to yield the right of way to Olson and started a left turn directly into the path of Olson’s vehicle. Subsequently, the left front of the Dodge struck the left side of the Harley-Davidson.”

Spraggins was ejected from the motorcycle as it overturned in the two-way left turn lane. Machado added, “Passersby stopped and immediately rendered aid to Spraggins as his motorcycle became completely engulfed in flames.” Spraggins was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was flown to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto to be treated for major injuries. Olson was not hurt. Machado noted that alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to have been a factor in this crash.