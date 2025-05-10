New Free Senior Defensible Space Program

Washington Fire of 2022 in Sonora -- TFSC photo View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA— Some seniors needing help clearing their property in preparation for wildfires this season can apply for assistance thanks to a state grant.

The Tuolumne Fire Safe Council (TFSC) has been awarded an $875,000 CAL FIRE Climate Investment Grant to create the necessary 100 feet of defensible space around the homes of low-income seniors and disabled residents in the county. Over four years, the funding will assist around 425 low-income seniors aged 65 and older or disabled property owners in clearing their properties for fire defense.

Emphasizing the importance of wildfire preparedness, council officials warn that Cal Fire has already begun and will continue to issue citations for violations of the State of California’s Public Resources Code 4291. This code requires property owners to meet a checklist of treatments within 100 feet around their residences. This funding will help qualified individuals in Tuolumne County with the significant task of trimming and maintaining their property spaces.

Applicants incur no fees, and participation in this program is entirely optional. The duration of this program and the services offered depend on the funds available. Except for a preference for qualified candidates who have undergone a CAL FIRE inspection, applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis and must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Disabled

Senior (65 or over) and low-income (maximum income limits: 1 person = $54,250, 2 = $62,000, 3 = $69,750, 4 = $77,450)

For more information and to apply online for assistance, click here.