TUD Adopts Wildfire Defense Plan

Sonora, CA: Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) has adopted a TUD Wildfire Defense Plan developed with funding from the USDA Forest Service Community Wildfire Defense Grant.

The plan was approved unanimous by the Board of Directors at their April 22nd meeting.

“This is a huge win for our community,” relayed Board President Ron Ringen, who spearheaded the initiative and pushed for its creation, stating, “Our team’s hard work and our partner’s support have led to a solid defense strategy that will boost our resilience and safeguard our vital water resources.”

The funding for the plan came in December 2023 through a $249,927 USDA Forest Service grant. That support allowed the district to work with the Conservation Biology Institute and EN2 Resources, Inc., to create two essential elements of the plan:

• Wildfire Risk Mitigation Plan (WRMP), which outlines landscape-scale recommendations for reducing wildfire risks, protecting TUD’s water infrastructure, and providing co-benefits to the community and natural resources.

• Fire Water Draft Points Plan (FWDPP), which identifies 49 strategic raw water draft points across the district to increase water availability for fire suppression, reduce demands on potable water systems, and enhance emergency response capabilities. TUD General Manager Don Perkins noted the importance of the plan: “This initiative maximizes our ability to make gravity-fed, non-potable water available for emergency fire response while also protecting our green infrastructure through effective vegetation management. It’s a comprehensive approach that integrates the needs of the community, wildlife, and our water systems.”

The Tuolumne County Fire Safe Council, the Tuolumne County Fire Safety Advisory Committee, and other local partners were among the stakeholders involved in completing the plan. TUD officials added, “Their advice and assistance were very helpful in developing a plan that takes into account the particular difficulties faced by our area. The joint support and involvement from the community and local authorities have been important in bringing this strategy to fruition.”

Now that the plan has been formally approved, TUD is determined to look for more grant funding sources to guarantee its execution.

For more information about the TUD Wildfire Defense Plan, click here.