Yosemite To Release Reservations For Several Campgrounds

Yosemite North Pines Campground View Photo

Yosemite, CA— Yosemite National Park will release reservations for several campgrounds next week.

Per park officials, those vying for a site will be able to reserve one starting May 15 at 7 am PDT via Recreation.gov for the following provided list of campgrounds:

Upper Pines sites 1–124: August 15 through September 14

North Pines: August 15 through September 14

Lower Pines: June 15 through September 14

Wawona A & C loops and horse sites: August 15 through September 14

Hodgdon Meadow: August 15 through September 14

Additional reservations will also be released on May 15 between 7 am and 7:30 am PDT for these campgrounds:

Upper Pines sites 125–240: June 15 through September 14

Wawona B loop: June 15–September 14

Hodgdon Meadow: June 15 through August 14 (limited availability because some sites were already released)

Park officials noted that other campgrounds could reopen if operational capacity and conditions allow.