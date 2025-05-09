Yosemite To Release Reservations For Several Campgrounds
Yosemite North Pines Campground
Yosemite, CA— Yosemite National Park will release reservations for several campgrounds next week.
Per park officials, those vying for a site will be able to reserve one starting May 15 at 7 am PDT via Recreation.gov for the following provided list of campgrounds:
- Upper Pines sites 1–124: August 15 through September 14
- North Pines: August 15 through September 14
- Lower Pines: June 15 through September 14
- Wawona A & C loops and horse sites: August 15 through September 14
- Hodgdon Meadow: August 15 through September 14
Additional reservations will also be released on May 15 between 7 am and 7:30 am PDT for these campgrounds:
- Upper Pines sites 125–240: June 15 through September 14
- Wawona B loop: June 15–September 14
- Hodgdon Meadow: June 15 through August 14 (limited availability because some sites were already released)
Park officials noted that other campgrounds could reopen if operational capacity and conditions allow.