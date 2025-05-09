Street Closures And Things To Know Ahead Of Mother Lode Roundup Parade

Chairs in downtown Sonora Friday ahead of Roundup Parade View Photos

Sonora, CA — The Mother Lode Roundup Parade will start at 10 o’clock Saturday morning and it is anticipated to bring thousands of visitors to downtown Sonora.

Sonora Police Chief Turu Vanderwiel is providing information about street closures, parking restrictions, reminders about alcohol, and a warning to street vendors.

The full details provided by Chief Vanderwiel are below:

The parade will start at 10:00 am and is expected to last two to three hours.

Although open containers will be temporarily allowed by special resolution within the cordoned area of the parade, glass containers are strictly prohibited. The allowance for open containers of alcohol will begin at 10:00 am and expire immediately after the parade concludes.

During the parade, all vendors must possess a valid Intermittent Vendor Business License issued by the City of Sonora. Applications for Intermittent Vendor Business Licenses can be found by visiting sonoraca.com or in person at 94 North Washington Street, Sonora.

Several streets will be closed before and during the parade, so spectators and those needing to get through downtown Sonora should plan ahead. Detours will be posted for those streets that will be closed. The following are the major street closures:

South Washington Street between Restano Way and Highway 108 will be closed at 7:30 am.

North Washington Street from Snell/Elkin to South Washington Street at Restano Way will be closed at 9:30 am.

City personnel will begin closing most secondary streets at 8:00 am.

Westbound Mono Way traffic will be routed onto Stewart Street at Restano Way. Vehicle traffic seeking access to Stockton Road must use Highway 108 from the Mono Way onramp.

Residents in the Tuolumne Street, Calaveras Street, Nevada Street, and Oregon Street areas will be allowed access to their neighborhood from Highway 108 through the South Washington Street closure. Still, we encourage people to plan ahead and avoid this area during the event.

No parking will be allowed on the majority of Washington Street from Highway 108 through Snell Street, along with portions of Stockton Road and secondary streets to the parade route.

Special signs will be posted for “No Parking” zones, and any vehicles parked in these areas will be towed at the owner’s expense beginning at 6:00 am on Saturday, May 10.

If you plan to attend the parade, the Sonora Police Department encourages you to arrive before 9:00 am to find parking.

The Tuolumne County Transit will be offering trolley services from the Junction Shopping Center to downtown Sonora. Visit www.tuolumnecountytransit.com or call 209-532-0404 for more information.

Designated parking for persons with disabilities will be located at the Terzich Parking Structure, level 2, at 97 North Green Street, and the Fountain Parking Lot at the south/east corner of the intersection of South Washington Street and East Church Street.

Access for parade participant drop-off (Grocery Outlet Parking Lot) will be on South Washington Street via westbound Mono Way and Restano Way. After 9:00 am, however, motorists will be turned away, and there will be absolutely no stopping on Washington Street, Restano Way, or Mono Way.

Motorists traveling eastbound on Stockton Road after the closures will be detoured at Forest Road. Anyone continuing eastbound on Stockton Road will be turned around before the Green Street intersection. Large tractor-trailer type vehicles that reach this point may have to remain parked until the parade’s conclusion. Residents of the West Church Street area will be allowed access during the closure with proof of residency.

Motorists can expect heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic after the parade, so we ask for your patience and use of extreme caution when traveling in this area. Our city personnel will be working diligently to ensure a safe and orderly post-parade experience for everyone.