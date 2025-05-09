Clear
Angels-Murphys Rotary Recognizes Teachers Of The Year

By B.J. Hansen
Jon Byrnes (Bret Harte Union High School District), Tessa Pyle (Mark Twain Union Elementary School District), Sally Klassen (Vallecito Union School District), Jean Hutton, (Calaveras County Office of Education), and Anita Godman (Calaveras Unified School District)

Murphys, CA — Five local teachers were recognized for their exemplary efforts in the community.

Each year, the Angels-Murphys Rotary honors educators from across Calaveras County, recognizing their unwavering dedication and the meaningful impact on students’ lives.

This year’s recipients are Jon Byrnes (Bret Harte Union High School District), Tessa Pyle (Mark Twain Union Elementary School District), Sally Klassen (Vallecito Union School District), Jean Hutton, (Calaveras County Office of Education), and Anita Godman (Calaveras Unified School District).

They were picked for exemplifying excellence in education through their innovation, commitment,
and passion. During the award presentations, each teacher was introduced by their school administrator, who spoke about their remarkable contributions and the lasting influence they have on their students.

