Stepp Crowned 2025 Mother Lode Roundup Queen

Miss California Janae Wallace, 2025 Queen Bailey Stepp, 2024 Queen Delaney Grace and 2025 runner up Addison Rose

Tuolumne, CA — 16-year-old Bailey Stepp, who has grown up in Oakdale and La Grange, was crowned the Mother Lode Queen on Thursday evening.

The coronation was held at the Black Oak Casino Resort Hotel.

Stepp attended the Mother Lode Roundup for the first time in 2023 while participating as the La Grange Rodeo Junior Queen. It was one of the highlights of her duties, and she knew she wanted to come back and compete in the queen competition. She enjoyed the connection among the queens and the relationship with the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse. She loves the western lifestyle, is a first-generation rodeo competitor in high school, and takes pride in being a well-rounded horsewoman.

The runner-up was Tuolumne County native Addison Rose.

Both will have a busy weekend ahead serving as ambassadors for the 2025 Roundup.

Also on hand last night were Miss California Rodeo, Janae Wallace, and last year’s Queen, Delaney Grace.