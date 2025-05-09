Black Oak Casino Resort To Celebrate ‘THE HOTEL’ Makeover

Black Oak Casino Resort new THE HOTEL lobby -- resort photo View Photos

Tuolumne, CA — With the renovation and expansion work on THE HOTEL nearing completion, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 15, to showcase the makeover.

THE HOTEL is now fully connected to the casino, and a new, larger lobby has been added to serve as the main entrance to both, as can be viewed in the image box. Additionally, 48 new luxury suites have been added.

“Completing this addition to THE HOTEL and connecting it to the casino is just the latest milestone in our continued effort to make Black Oak Casino Resort the ultimate family vacation destination in the area,” said Darryl Tinkle, President of the Tuolumne Economic Development Authority. “Nowhere else in Tuolumne County can guests find our unique combination of luxury accommodations, gaming options, outdoor recreational activities, and on-site family-friendly amenities.”

Resort officials noted that the ribbon-cutting date coincides with the 24th anniversary of the casino’s initial opening on that day in 2001. Since then, resort officials tout several major expansions, including adding over 50,000 square feet to the gaming floor, THE Hotel in 2013, the Family Fun Floor and renovation of its 24-lane bowling alley, the Elevate indoor sports park, the Black Oak RV Park, and a brand-new pool and splash zone water park. Currently, the Bear Creek gas station and convenience store is being expanded to provide fresh groceries.

“It’s hard to believe that we are getting ready to celebrate 24 amazing years here at Black Oak Casino Resort,” said Kevin Day, Chairman of the Tuolumne Me-Wuk Tribal Council. “It’s been so rewarding to see how we’ve been able to grow with the community, and this new addition to THE HOTEL is just the latest step to continue that growth.”

Resort officials have several special events to commemorate the anniversary weekend. On Friday, May 16th, there is a free fireworks show with several food vendors on hand. Resort officials added that guests can begin setting up chairs in Heritage Park at 6 p.m. Then, at 9 p.m., the Spazmatics band will be performing live at The Willow Creek Lounge.

On Saturday, May 17, the annual Indian Market is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Heritage Park, featuring Native American demonstrations such as basket weaving. Veteran Hollywood actor Danny Trejo will be on the Black Oak Casino property all weekend for a meet-and-greet with invited guests, and popular YouTube personality Vegas Matt will also be on-site during the weekend.

“This is shaping up to be a big weekend for us, and we could think of no better way to celebrate our 24th anniversary weekend than by offering our guests a host of great activities,” said Jason Czito, General Manager of Black Oak Casino Resort. “Our annual Indian Market has always been a local favorite, and it’s an amazing way to connect with the history and culture of the Me-Wuk people.”