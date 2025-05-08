Crash Sends Frightened Pet Running

Chihuahua seen running from crash in San Andreas -- CCAS photo View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Animal Services (CCAS) is turning to the public to help find a pet that fled a crash scene this weekend.

CCAS is asking people to “please be on the lookout for this little fella,” pictured in the image box. The Chihuahua mix was riding in a vehicle with its owner when they were involved in a minor wreck. The collision occurred on Mountain Ranch Road, between the Calaveras County Government Center and Mark Twain St. Joseph’s hospitals in San Andreas, on Saturday morning around 8:45 a.m. Clarke Broadcasting reached out to the San Andreas Unit of the CHP for more crash details, but they have not yet responded.

Animal service officials report that the dog was last seen running from the scene and headed toward the hospital. They hope someone saw where the dog scurried off to or knows of its whereabouts, as the owner desperately wants to find the little guy. CCAS officials ask that anyone with information call their office at 209-754-6509 with any information.

“Let’s find him and get him back home!” state CCAS officials.