Influential Business Leader, Bill McEntire, Recently Passed Away

William McEntire II View Photo

Sonora, CA — Bill McEntire, who founded MRL Industries, Thermtec, and other businesses, recently died at his home in Sonora.

He was 82 years old.

McEntire was part of the group that founded the Economic Development Corporation out of the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce. When he brought MRL Industries to Tuolumne County, it was one of only a few light industrial companies in the county.

An obituary written by his family notes that he was born in Watertown, Wisconsin and began honing his business skills at an early age. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1961, went to the General Motors Institute in Flint, Michigan, and was later hired as a draftsman in 1965 at Lindberg, a division of SBI, a semiconductor equipment manufacturer. A promotion led him to Sunnyvale, in the heart of Silicon Valley. In the Bay Area, he and wife, Suzy, started MRL Industries. They later moved the business to Sonora in the eighties in search of a vibrant workforce and more affordable real estate.

He started an Employee Stock Ownership Plan to promote loyalty and stability among his employees. At one point. MRL employed 250 people and had worldwide sales agents. Its customers included Motorola, Texas Instruments, Intel, IBM, and others. He sold the business and retired in 1999.

McEntire’s accolades include being named the Small Business of the Year in 1995 by the Small Business Administration, the Tuolumne County Chamber’s Entrepreneur of the Year in 1992 and Citizen of the Year in 1994, and the Irving J Symons Outstanding Service to the Community Award in 2015.

He remained active in several local causes during retirement.

McEntire is survived by his wife Suzy, and several other family members.

A Requiem Mass will be held at Saint Joseph’s Mission in Tuolumne City at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 10th, followed by a Celebration of Bill’s Life at Black Oak Casino Hotel. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Unbound, an organization supporting children and seniors in third-world countries. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home is overseeing the arrangements.