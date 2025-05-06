Frog “Goodwill Tour’ To Make Stop At State Capitol Today

California Capitol Building View Photo

Sacramento, CA — California lawmakers will be jumping frogs today at the state capitol.

It is part of the frog “goodwill tour” initiative that kicked off last week. Calaveras Fair CEO Laurie Giannini recently told Clarke Broadcasting special jumps are taking place at the capitol (today), and later at the Calaveras Government Center. As part of the buildup to the annual fair, they also go to 13 schools and four senior centers. It is a chance to teach about the frogs, tell stories, and answer questions.

Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil is hosting today’s event, the Capitol Jump. It will feature lawmakers, capitol staffers, and reporters. The first Capitol Jump was an initiative of former Assemblyman and Calaveras native John Garamendi as a way to raise awareness about the International Frog Jump, and it has continued for decades.

The Calaveras Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee is coming up May 15-18.