Schroeder And Friends Bid Farewell During Final Young Artist Concert

Sonora, CA — Sonora High graduate Todd Schroeder and his friends bid farewell on Saturday evening, delivering the final benefit concert for the Young Artist Grant.

It was another packed house in the Sonora High School auditorium.

The concert has been taking place for 30 years, and Schroeder announced that his scheduling would prevent it from continuing into future years. However, he said that he and others still plan to occasionally perform in the Sonora area, but there will no longer be a set, annual concert.

Schroeder is an acclaimed creative director, producer, composer, pianist, and multiple award-winning music director. His career spans the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

It was an emotional night as Sonora High Superintendent Ed Pelfrey announced that a special proclamation thanking Schroeder will be hung at Sonora High School for future students to see and read. Darrell Slocum stated that the Sonora Area Foundation is donating $12,000 to the Todd Schroeder Young Artist Grant fund. The donation will be used to support the music program at Sonora High School and fund scholarships. Schroeder also announced that his friend and former classmate, Ron Hamilton, is helping to raise $2,500 for Sonora High School Band lights for the music stands. Money can be delivered to Hamilton or to the Sonora Area Foundation. Schroeder’s former teacher, Steve Southard, who encouraged him to start the benefit concert, also spoke about the beginnings of the event.

The night opened with a video recapping the past 30 years and showing highlights from previous performances. Those on hand this year, in addition to Schroeder, included his daughter Catherine Kjerste Dietschak, his wife Carrie Schroeder, former Young Artist Grant recipient Ali Howard, and friends Kevin Fisher, Wendy Tuttle, Robyn Spangler, Thomas Lauifi, David Carey Foster, and Brian Cogburn. There was also a performance of the John Lennon classic Imagine delivered by the Sonora High School choir in honor of Schroeder’s late daughter, Julia Rose, who had performed it at her final show.

Over the past three decades, the Young Artist Grant has provided more than 60 scholarships and funded improvements to the high school’s performing arts facilities. Notable contributions include a new sound system for the auditorium and the refurbishment of the Grand Piano played by Schroeder during his time at Sonora High. This year, thanks to a partnership with the Sonora Area Foundation, the benefit concert debuted a brand-new state-of-the-art lighting system in the auditorium.

Schroeder, who graduated from Sonora High in 1984, thanked the community for partnering with him to help raise money for the young artists over the past three decades.

Schroeder was also the guest on Mother Lode Views, prior to the concert, and the interview can be found here.