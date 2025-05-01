Update: Forest Fire Northeast of Donnell Vista

Wildland Fire northeast of Donnell Vista in Tuolumne County -- PGE live camera View Photo

Update at 2:50 p.m.: Stanislaus National Forest remains working on a fire northeast of Donnell Vista in Tuolumne County, sparked by lightning. The blaze has been named the Overlook Fire. Engine 314 is on the scene, and the crew has formed a line around the flames’ perimeter. Forest officials relay that all snags have been mitigated and the crew is doing mopping up. The blaze was contained at a 10-foot x 15-foot square and was moving at a slow rate of spread and smoldering when the crew arrived. Forest officials relayed that the cause of the fire is lightning.

Original post at 1:30 p.m.: Sonora, CA— Stanislaus National Forest is reporting a fire northeast of Donnell Vista sparked by lightning.

Crews with the Summit Ranger District are responding to the vegetation fire northeast of the Donnell Vista. Forest spokesperson Ben Cossel tells Clarke Broadcasting, “Initial size-up reports indicate the fire is a 10-foot x 15-foot square, with a low rate of spread and smoldering.”

Currently, there is one engine on the scene, and no additional resources have been requested. We’ll provide an update as soon as more details come into the newsroom.