Clear
75.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Pole Repairs To Slow Traffic In Sonora

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
PG&E crew working on power pole and lines in Sonora

PG&E crew working on power pole and lines in Sonora

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA— Pole repairs will cause traffic delays for motorists in Sonora tomorrow.

PG&E has hired Summit Line Construction to repair power poles in the area. This time the work is being done starting at 1121 Shaws Flat Road to Banner Road, near the Sonora Elks Lodge, beginning at noon. The work will be completed in one day, according to construction officials.

Drivers can expect 5-to-10-minute delays, the latter if heavy equipment is being moved, as there will be traffic controls in place. Travelers are asked to slow down and use caution in the cone zones.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 