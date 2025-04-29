Meyer Joins Sonora Area Foundation Board As Kraft Steps Down

Incoming SAF Board member Brandon Meyer and outgoing member Mark T. Kraft View Photo

Sonora, CA — Sonora Area Foundation Board member Mark T. Kraft is leaving the position and will be replaced by Brandon Meyer.

In announcing the news, the Sonora Area Foundation reports, “We’d like to thank Mark T. Kraft for his 10 years of service with Sonora Area Foundation’s Board of Directors. Mark has helped guide SAF through changes, challenges, and opportunities over the last decade. During his tenure, we’ve launched the CTE in TC program, launched the Community Recovery Fund, as well as made our largest grant to date to Foundation Sports Park. During his tenure, Mark served as President, Vice President, and on several committees.

Stepping into Kraft’s former seat, the Foundation adds, “We also welcome Brandon Meyer to our Board. Brandon has served on various local boards and committees, including past member and president of the Sonora Elementary School Board of Trustees. Brandon also currently serves as a board member of the Youth Sports Foundation of Tuolumne County. Brandon and his wife Jolene have 2 children. They like to spend their time outdoors and traveling and all are very passionate about youth sports and community service.”

The Sonora Area Foundation Board of Directors is made up of President Vicki Albrecht, Vice President Dana Mayo, Treasurer Marianne Wright, Secretary David Marquez, and members Clark Segerstrom, Ed Clinite, Jeff Sargo, Derek Maxson, and Meyer.