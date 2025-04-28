Love Tuolumne County Draws Hundreds of Volunteers Despite Rainy Weekend

Sonora, CA– More than 200 volunteers braved cold and rainy weather over the weekend to take part in Love Tuolumne County, a community-wide effort aimed at improving local parks, schools, trails, and nonprofits.

Despite the storms, residents turned out across more than a dozen sites, working on projects ranging from trail maintenance and weed removal to fence repairs and garden preparation. Volunteers hung decorations for Columbia’s upcoming Cinco de Mayo celebrations, cleaned vehicles at WATCH Resources, collected pet food donations for Tuolumne Spay and Neuter, and cleared invasive vegetation at Sonora High School’s Woods Creek area. Other efforts included sidewalk improvements in downtown Tuolumne and maintenance work at the Sierra Bible Church disc golf course.

Organizers said a handful of projects were postponed because of the weather and have been rescheduled for May. Those activities include repainting the historic locomotive in downtown Tuolumne, cleaning up trash along Highway 49 between Columbia and Sonora, and completing painting and staining work at Heaven for Kids park. Registration remains open for the rescheduled projects here.

The event was supported by several sponsors, including Adventist Health Sonora, Front Porch, Sonora Area Foundation, ARCH Medical Solutions, Word of Life Fellowship, and Chapel in the Pines.