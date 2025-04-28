YCCD To Host Artificial Intelligence (AI) Innovation Forum

Yosemite Community College District logo View Photo

Modesto, CA — The district that oversees Columbia College and Modesto Junior College will host a forum focused on how Artificial Intelligence will help shape the regional economy over the coming years.

It is being done in partnership with the Columbia College Foundation and Modesto Junior College Foundation and will be held at the MJC campus on Wednesday, May 21.

It aims to “promote pipelines to good jobs in the Mother Lode region.”

Anyone in the Central Valley or Mother Lode is invited to attend, and it will weigh heavily into AI’s potential impacts and opportunities surrounding advanced manufacturing, healthcare, and higher education.

The keynote speaker will be Dr. Sonya Christian, the Chancellor of the California Community College system.

She says, “This summit represents our collaborative efforts to align educational systems with current and future workforce needs. We aim to streamline the transition from education to earning, ensuring underserved populations across California can access top-notch training and educational programs leading to quality jobs.”

In the education field, speakers will showcase innovative approaches to integrating AI into curricula, highlighting strategies for enhancing student learning and critical thinking. Healthcare industry professionals will discuss AI-driven advancements in diagnostics, personalized medicine, and telehealth. Emphasis will be placed on AI’s potential to expand access to quality healthcare in rural communities. Advanced manufacturing leaders will demonstrate how AI is streamlining production, increasing efficiency, and creating new opportunities for workforce upskilling and transition into AI-centric roles.

There will also be breakout sessions and table conversations that will bring together students, employers, government representatives, higher education executives, and curious community members.

It is free to attend. A link to register can be found here.