California Now Has Fourth Largest Economy

California Employment Development Department Headquarters View Photo

Sacramento, CA — The State of California has moved past Japan and ranks as the fourth-largest economy in the world.

It is according to newly released data from the International Monetary Fund and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Governor Gavin Newsom’s Office has put out additional statistics noting that In 2024, California’s growth rate of 6% outpaced the top three economies: U.S. (5.3%), China (2.6%) and Germany (2.9%).

The state’s economy grew strongly over the last four years, with an average nominal gross domestic product growth of 7.5% from 2021 to 2024.

In a statement, Governor Gavin Newsom touted the numbers, but also raised concerns about how potential tariffs could impact California in the coming years.