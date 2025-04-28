Gas Prices Dropping Ahead Of Busy Travel Season

Sonora, CA — AAA reports that the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline dropped by 5 cents this past week in California, and it is notably lower than this time one year ago.

The average price has dropped to $4.80. A year ago at this time, it was 61 cents higher, $5.41. The national average is currently $3.17.

Prices typically increase this time of the year due to the state’s transition to a cleaner-burning summer blend fuel and an increase in demand surrounding travel. However, crude oil prices are lower than they were a year ago.

Doug Johnson with AAA Northern California says, “An increase in demand – as the weather gets nicer and more people get out and about – pushes prices up slightly. The price of crude oil is also on the lower side at $62 a barrel, compared to $82 a barrel, which is what it cost one year ago.”

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased from 8.46 million barrels per day last week to 9.41. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 234.0 million barrels to 229.5. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 10.1 million barrels per day.

The myMotherLode.com gas price section notes that regular unleaded is selling in Tuolumne County between $4.39 and $5.19 and in Calaveras County between $4.73 and $4.83.

The cheapest gas is in the far northern portion of the state, with some stations in Smith River and Crescent City ranging between $3.50 and $3.53. They are followed by some stations in Southern California, in Ontario and Rancho Cucamonga, between $3.65-$3.69.