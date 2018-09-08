Big Jump In Ferguson Fire Containment

Ferguson Fire Damage Enlarge

Mariposa County, CA — Officials have gained 79-percent containment on the Ferguson Fire in Mariposa County.

The fire is 95,104 acres. Containment means that the fire line will hold under normal conditions. The notable area still uncontained is from the tunnel on Big Oak Flat Road to Chinquapin. It is a main focus of the roughly 1,800 firefighters that remain assigned to the incident.

The only mandatory evacuation orders still in place are for Foresta and Yosemite Valley. However, employees and those that live in the valley were allowed to re-enter yesterday morning. Remaining main road closures include Foresta Road, parts of Highway 140 and Summit Road. In addition, there are some forest roads and trails closed in the Groveland Ranger District of the Stanislaus National Forest. Teams are also busy making repairs to many areas hit by the fire. This includes using heavy equipment to build water bars and bringing in vegetation to conceal signs of suppression activity.

