Tuolumne County Supervisors Discuss Local Fire Activity

On Tuesday, the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors discussed local fire activity and voted to ratify the local emergency declaration related to the impacts of wildfires.

Tuolumne County Supervisors Evan Royce, Randy Hanvelt, Karl Rodefer, John Gray and Tuolumne County Administrator Craig Pedro were all Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmakers of the Day”. Sherri Brennan was absent.

The vote was 4-0. It was noted that Brennan and her family were helping to move cattle from the fire area.

Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services Coordinator Tracie Riggs announced that the county has started a community information phone line related to the Donnell Fire. It is 533-5800. Anyone seeking information about structures lost can call 536-5388.

Sheriff Bill Pooley reported that everyone was evacuated safely from the fire’s path this past weekend, no one is currently missing, and there were no fatalities. He praised the responders, and also the local neighbors, for helping one another out, and watching out for each other.

Deputy Forest Supervisor Scott Tangenberg and CAL Fire Chief Josh White spoke about the growth of the fire and strategies. Structure protection remains the first priority, while the fire continues its path toward more wilderness area. White noted that the fire made a five mile run up a canyon on Saturday, and the winds shifted on Sunday pushing it over toward Dardanelle Resort. The mild weather conditions over the past couple of days have given extra time for firefighters to protect structures and cabins in the evacuation zone.

As of Tuesday, a total personnel of 481 were assigned to the incident include seven hand crews, three helicopters and 18 engines.

Written by Mark Truppner.