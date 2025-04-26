The Impacts Of Fentanyl On Tuolumne County

TCPH fentanyl statistics chart View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA— Tuolumne County Public Health (TCPH) officials provide statistics on the impact of fentanyl and other narcotics on Tuolumne County.

“Like many rural areas in California, Tuolumne County has been significantly impacted by opioids, addiction, and overdose,” noted TCPH, adding, “In 2024, there were 21 drug-related fatal overdoses and fentanyl was implicated in 18 of them.”

In 2023, Tuolumne County was the worst in California for morphine milligram equivalents (MMEs) prescribed to residents.

“This is a growing health concern, especially as fentanyl access and use have increased in the county,” advised TCPH.

County health officials are reviewing available community data, expanding free naloxone access and distribution, educating on prescribing practices, working with providers on treatment access, and collaborating with community partners, local law enforcement, and schools on prevention strategies. Free naloxone is available at public health, and this training video on how to use it can be viewed by clicking here. Additionally, they offer many ways to learn more and get involved with preventing opioid overdoses in the county through local coalitions like YES Partnership, Tuolumne Opioid Safety Coalition, FACTS-Fentanyl Awareness Coalition of Tuolumne County & Surrounding Areas, and others. They also host naloxone training or presentations for staff and group meetings or an organization by emailing health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov.

