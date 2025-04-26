Family Dispute Erupts In Fight And Ends In Arrest

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle View Photo

Sonora, CA— A Sonora man using a pipe as a weapon injured two family members and was handcuffed for assault with a deadly weapon.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies recently responded to the 19900 block of Rough and Ready Trail off Racetrack Road for a report of a physical altercation. Sheriff’s officials disclosed that the fight was over a family dispute but would not elaborate on the exact argument. Once on the scene, deputies questioned 59-year-old Kenny Allen Reed about a physical dispute with a 34-year-old male victim. According to sheriff’s officials, Reed had struck the victim with a PVC pipe, causing injury. They added that a 59-year-old female tried to intervene during the fight and was also injured.

Reed was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon, not a firearm. His bail was set at $40,000.