Cost Of Capitol Annex Project Surpasses $1.1 Billion

Sacramento, CA– The cost of the California Capitol Annex Project has risen to more than $1.1 billion, more than double the original $543 million estimate, prompting renewed scrutiny from lawmakers and government watchdogs.

The project, which was initially proposed as a modernization effort for the aging Capitol Annex, has faced criticism over rising costs, design changes, and a lack of public oversight. Among the line items cited by critics are $5.2 million spent to import Italian granite and the removal of a planned public visitor center. More than 2,000 nondisclosure agreements have reportedly been signed by individuals involved with the project. The last public update from the oversight committee was issued in April 2021.

Assemblyman Josh Hoover, R-Folsom, said the project raises questions about public access and accountability. “You are using taxpayer dollars for a taxpayer-funded facility and yet you are going to design it in a way that shields you from the public,” Hoover said.

Critics have also pointed to a legal exemption from the California Environmental Quality Act granted to the project, which has allowed it to bypass certain environmental regulations that apply to other developments across the state.

No date has been announced for the project’s completion.