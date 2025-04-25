Schroeder To Speak About Lasting Impacts Of Young Artist Grant Concert

Sonora, CA — Next week marks the 30th anniversary of the Todd Schroeder Young Artist Grant Benefit Concert at Sonora High School.

Schroeder will be the guest on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views.

He will talk about how he first became interested in the arts while growing up in Sonora, where his career has taken him, the early years of developing the concert, and the lasting impact it has had on the community. He will also share advice for your artists.

The benefit concert is coming up on May 3 at 7:30 pm at the high school.

Over the past three decades, the grant has provided more than 60 scholarships and funded improvements to the high school’s performing arts facilities. Notable contributions include a new sound system for the auditorium and the refurbishment of the Grand Piano once played by Schroeder during his time at Sonora High. This year, thanks to a partnership with the Sonora Area Foundation, the benefit concert will debut a brand-new state-of-the-art lighting system in the auditorium.