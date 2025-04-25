California Adds Second C-130 Airtanker Ahead Of Peak Fire Season

Second CAL Fire C-130 Helicopter unveiled by Governor Newsom View Photo

Sacramento, CA — A second C-130 Hercules airtanker will be available to help fight any upcoming large wildfires this coming summer season in California.

Federal lawmakers earlier approved the transfer of eight C-130 helicopters from the Coast Guard over to CAL Fire, so that they can be equipped for wildfire response. It was allowed as part of federal legislation signed in 2023. One aircraft was deployed last year, and the second is now ready for use, effective immediately. Governor Gavin Newsom made the announcement at a CAL Fire aircraft hangar in Sacramento on Thursday afternoon.

Newsom says, “The largest aerial firefighting force in the world is getting even bigger.”

Adding that the C-130 is a “mission-critical asset in an era of increased year-round wildfire frequency and intensity.” He noted that the large-capacity, highly specialized aircraft can deliver significant volumes of fire retardant in a single mission, enhancing CAL FIRE’s ability to protect communities and natural resources.

The first C-130 available effective last fire season has flown 90 missions (on 36 fires) and dropped 252,702 gallons of fire retardant.

Newsom praised late Senator Dianne Feinstein, Congressman Ken Calvert, and Senator Alex Padilla for leading the effort to get approvals for transferring the aircraft from the Coast Guard to CAL Fire.