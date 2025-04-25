Burning Near Mi Wuk Village Postponed

CAL Fire Logo View Photo

Mi Wuk Village, CA — A prescribed burn that was scheduled for today to build a fuel break for the communities of Mi Wuk Village and Sierra Village has been postponed.

CAL Fire did not note a reason for the change, but earlier said that the Shiloh Vegetation Management project was contingent on favorable conditions. Smoke was anticipated to be visible in the area. As it becomes available, we will pass along more information about future plans for the Shiloh Vegetation Management Project.