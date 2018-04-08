New Fire Prompts Evacuations In Mariposa County

Mariposa County Sheriff's Office Enlarge

Greeley Hill, CA — Officials are battling a vegetation fire this afternoon in the area of Wagner Road and Ernst Road in Greeley Hill.

The “Wagner Fire” is estimated to be around 10-12 acres and the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office has issued a mandatory evacuation order for nearby areas along Dogtown Road, Ernst Road and Holtzel Road. You will need to avoid the area.

The American Red Cross is setting up an evacuation shelter at the New Life Christian Church at 5089 Cole Road in Mariposa. What ignited the fire is unknown.

