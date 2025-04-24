Jackson Police Seek Public’s Help In Identifying Dog Attack Suspect

Jackson, CA– Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man whose dog reportedly attacked a woman and her pet during an unprovoked incident near the Kennedy Mine Amphitheater on Tuesday morning.

According to the Jackson Police Department, the attack occurred around 8:55 a.m. on April 23. A woman reported she was walking her dog when a tan-colored pit bull-type dog charged at her, knocking her to the ground. The dog then attempted to bite both the woman and her pet while she fought it off.

Police said an unidentified man appeared from a nearby mine and tried to control the dog, eventually pulling it off the victim. He then took the dog and fled the area on foot without offering aid. Authorities described the dog as tan in color and resembling a pit bull. The man left before his identity could be confirmed.

The Jackson Police Department is asking anyone with information about the man or the dog to call 209-223-1771.