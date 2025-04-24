Update: Vegetation Fire In Jamestown

Update at 2:07 p.m.: Resources on the scene have contained the fire. They will remain in the area, mopping up. Additionally, due to the narrowness of Table Mountain Road, authorities have requested drivers avoid the area if possible.

Original post at 1:47 p.m.: Jamestown, CA– Fire crews are on the scene of a vegetation fire burning near Table Mountain Road and Bench Road in Jamestown. The blaze has been named the “Bear Fire” and is reportedly spreading at a slow rate. It is currently estimated at approximately 3 acres. A helicopter, two ground crews, and a water tender have been requested to support existing resources.