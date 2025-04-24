Volunteers Prepare To Give Some Love To Tuolumne County

Love Tuolumne County View Photos

Sonora, CA — Community members will be out in force this weekend helping with several service projects as part of the Love Tuolumne County activities.

Spokesperson, Jaquelyn Lugg, says, “This is our fifth annual service weekend, and we have roughly 20 different projects happening all across the community that are in need of volunteers. We are doing everything from helping out at community gardens, to cleaning up local trails, to working on a food drive. All sorts of projects are focused on giving back to the county that we love.”

More volunteers are still needed.

A full list of projects, and details about how to take part, can be found here.

The Love Tuolumne County weekend event aims to channel and connect the strong Tuolumne County community spirit with the projects in need. The beneficiaries of the volunteer work will include a mix of non-profits, schools, agencies, churches, and others.

On average, about 300 people take part in the Love Tuolumne County weekend event, which is annually held at the end of April. Several local sponsors also give donations to help make it happen.

Of note, there is a slight chance of rain this weekend. Organizers say the work will take place, rain or shine, unless volunteers are directly contacted by the project leads.