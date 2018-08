Michael Wilson Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County’s recently appointed Behavioral Health Director, Michael Wilson, will talk about his goals and vision for the department.

Wilson, who has been on the job four months, will be the guest on Mother Lode Views this weekend. He will also talk about services that are available related to mental health, substance abuse and suicide. He’ll

Wilson, a licensed marriage and family therapist, previously served in several roles in Stanislaus and Merced counties.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o'clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9am on STAR 92.7.