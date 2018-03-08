Sonora Lions Club Collecting Items For Fire Victims

Carr Fire Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Members of the local Lions Club will be at the Sonora Plaza Shopping Center on Mono Way this afternoon accepting donations to help victims of California wildfires.

It will notably help those displaced by the Carr Fire near Redding that has burned over 138,000 acres and destroyed over 1,000 homes. Sonora Lions Club member Jim Gormely reports that the local branch is teaming up with other Lions Clubs across the region to collect needed items. They will be accepting items in the Sonora Plaza Shopping Center parking lot today, Friday, from noon-6pm.

Click here to view a list of items organizers are hoping to collect.

