Karissa Rogers named Miss Clovis Rodeo on The Cowboy Channel View Photo

Clovis, CA — A Jamestown woman won the Miss Clovis Rodeo competition on Wednesday as part of the event’s opening activities.

Locally, Karissa Rogers was the 2016 Mother Lode Roundup Queen and the 2022 Miss Oakdale Rodeo. The Clovis competition aired on the Cowboy Channel (which will also be broadcasting this year’s Mother Lode Roundup).

The announcer noted that Rogers, 25, is the daughter of Chris and Shasta Rogers, was sponsored by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse, and graduated from the University of Phoenix with a degree in communications.

It was added that the Miss Clovis Rodeo winner and runners up receive a combined over $9,000 in scholarship funds, awards, and gifts donated by sponsors.

The Clovis Rodeo kicked off Wednesday and runs through Sunday.