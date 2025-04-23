Sewer Flushing To Cause Early Morning Delays In Downtown Sonora

Sonora, CA– Tuolumne Utilities District will begin its annual sanitary sewer system flushing in downtown Sonora starting this week, with work scheduled to take place during early morning hours to minimize disruption.

The routine maintenance is set for 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. daily from Thursday, April 24, through Friday, May 2. Motorists driving through the downtown area during that time may experience minor traffic delays, officials said.

The flushing is part of TUD’s ongoing effort to maintain optimal pipe flow and system reliability.