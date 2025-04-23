Clear
73.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Sewer Flushing To Cause Early Morning Delays In Downtown Sonora

Sponsored by:
By Nic Peterson
TUD Logo

TUD Logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA– Tuolumne Utilities District will begin its annual sanitary sewer system flushing in downtown Sonora starting this week, with work scheduled to take place during early morning hours to minimize disruption.

The routine maintenance is set for 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. daily from Thursday, April 24, through Friday, May 2. Motorists driving through the downtown area during that time may experience minor traffic delays, officials said.

The flushing is part of TUD’s ongoing effort to maintain optimal pipe flow and system reliability.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 